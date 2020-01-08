Retiring board chair from Columbia Basin Trust leaves his mark

Rick Jensen has been on the board for seven years

Rick Jensen, Chair of Columbia Basin Trust, retired from its Board of Directors at the end of 2019. Rick had been Chair since 2016 and joined as a Director in 2013. (Submitted)

At the end of 2019, Rick Jensen wrapped up seven years on Columbia Basin Trust’s Board of Directors, including four as Chair. The Trust thanks him for his dedication and meaningful contributions, which have impacted the lives of countless people in the region.

“During his time with the Board, Rick was part of a period of significant growth and change for the Trust,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “He has helped support and guide the Trust through some of the most rewarding and challenging aspects of our organization’s history.”

“His capacity for hard work and his passion for the Trust and the Basin has been exemplary,” said Katrine Conroy, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kootenay West and Minister Responsible for Columbia Basin Trust. “An outstanding leader, he has worked with communities and residents to take on large and complex projects and has guided the Trust into an exciting future. I thank him for his outstanding service.”

From Cranbrook, Jensen joined the Board as a director in 2013, served as Vice-Chair in 2015 and became Chair in 2016. He is also Chair of New Dawn Developments, a director of New Dawn Restoration and President of the Canadian Institute of Excellence. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Panorama Mountain Village.

“It has been an honour to support the needs and aspirations of Basin communities and people,” said Jensen. “Through exceptional talent and commitment, my fellow Board members and Trust staff have demonstrated how ideas can develop into remarkable projects that benefit many, achieving goals that almost seem impossible. I feel blessed to have been part of this team, to call the Basin home and to have had the opportunity to give back to this region.”

The Trust will announce its new Chair, Vice-Chair and other Board member updates after a Board meeting in Ainsworth on January 24, 2020. The Trust invites the public to attend its Board meetings to meet directors and ask questions about the organization’s work in the Basin.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

