Return of Revelstoke Timber Days

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Timber Days were on Saturday (Sept. 16) at the Riverside Forest Walk, near the BC Interior Forestry Museum.

There was no shortage of Timber Day-themed things up at the event, from tables with stunning wood carvings to a live performance from the Laughing Loggers.

The loggers took the stage a few times throughout the day with a fun mixture of demonstration and education about logging for the whole family. One young attendee (eight months old) was fortunate and received one of the loggers’ carvings from the show — an impossibly small seat fit for an infant.

The event was well attended with a crowd of more than 100 who came out at 11 a.m. for the opening show of the day.

Under the warm sun, attendees had their pick of three food trucks, a beer garden, and booths with all kinds of displays ranging from wood carvings to different logging equipment.

For those looking to try their hand with an axe, there was even a chance to try some axe throwing at Timber Days, too.

