Return of Revelstoke Timber Days

The Revelstoke Timber Days were on Saturday (Sept. 16) at the Riverside Forest Walk, near the BC Interior Forestry Museum.

There was no shortage of Timber Day-themed things up at the event, from tables with stunning wood carvings to a live performance from the Laughing Loggers.

The loggers took the stage a few times throughout the day with a fun mixture of demonstration and education about logging for the whole family. One young attendee (eight months old) was fortunate and received one of the loggers’ carvings from the show — an impossibly small seat fit for an infant.

The event was well attended with a crowd of more than 100 who came out at 11 a.m. for the opening show of the day.

Under the warm sun, attendees had their pick of three food trucks, a beer garden, and booths with all kinds of displays ranging from wood carvings to different logging equipment.

For those looking to try their hand with an axe, there was even a chance to try some axe throwing at Timber Days, too.

