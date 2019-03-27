Revelstoke 2019 property tax increase of 4.5% approved

Revelstoke City Council is moving forward with a 4.5 per cent property tax increase.

At Tuesday’s meeting council approved several recommendations from the Committee of the Whole amending the proposed financial plan.

Instead of a communications officer, half of the money allocated for the position was reallocated to the Corporate Administration operations budget to be used for implementing the communication strategy that is currently being created by a contractor.

The other 50 per cent of the funds that were allocated for the new position will be redirected to increase bylaw enforcement resources.

Council approved an additional RCMP officer, though they are not increasing the budget to accommodate for this addition. At the moment the RCMP do not use all of the money budgeted to them for staff as many members are on leave for a variety of reasons. If the pattern continues adding another position would not go over the current budget.

The fourth amendment was that $10,000 be included in the 2019 budget for the Revelstoke Cycling Association trail maintenance program. However, the money is contingent on the club approaching the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and being denied.

The plan was approved as amended and council directed city staff to prepare the 2019 Tax and Rates Bylaw.

