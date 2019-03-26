Revelstoke Adventure Park has been in the works for a number or years. This image by Rob Buchanan is from the Tenure Management Plan for the project that was first prepared in 2015 and updated in 2017. (Illecillewaet Development LP)

Revelstoke Adventure Park lands up for rezoning with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District

The board approved first reading at their last meeting

Plans for the development of an adventure park in the Revelstoke area have been tabled by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board.

The project requires amendments to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Zoning and Official Community Plan.

At the March 21 meeting, directors approved first reading of two bylaws which would redesignate properties east of Revelstoke and north of the CP Rail main line to Resort Commercial status and incorporate them into a comprehensive development zone.

The property is owned by Illecillewaet Development Inc. and the agent for the owners is Black Tie Properties, owned by Jason Roe and Gemma Woods.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Adventure Park aims for July 2018 opening

The location for the proposed Revelstoke Adventure Park. (CSRD)

In November 2016, the regional district board approved redesignating and rezoning a number of the properties on the south side of the CP Rail line for the same project.

This new application would allow for the inclusion of these additional lands on the north side of the railroad tracks into the overall development plan for the park.

It would also align the proposal with approvals already received by the Agricultural Land Commission.

Revelstoke Adventure Park is planned to include recreational activities such as hiking, trail riding, bungee jumping, rock climbing, zip lining, ropes course and mountain biking.

A main feature of the development would be the eventual creation of a lake that offers surfing on man-made waves, as well as swimming and boating opportunities.

The plans also call for offering a range of accommodation options including hotels, tourist cabins, an RV Park, campground and yurts.

READ MORE: Province approves Revelstoke Adventure Park

Food services and retail operations are also incorporated.

The proposal will now be referred to a number of other agencies for consultation including provincial ministries, Interior Health, the City of Revelstoke and all relevant First Nations Bands for review before it returns to the CSRD Board table for second reading.

It is not known how long this process will take, and no date has been set for consideration of second reading.

 

UPDATED: Sailings resume after BC Ferries boat hits Langdale terminal

