Revelstoke affordable housing project set for 2022

A rendering of the affordable housing project, first proposed in 2019. (Revelstoke Community Housing Society)

Construction of an affordable housing project that was first announced in 2019 is set to be completed by Spring 2022, according to an announcement from the Ministry of the Attorney General.

The project has been championed by the Revelstoke Community Housing Society and will also be operated by them.

“The vision of the Revelstoke Community Housing Society is for a community where everyone always has a safe, decent and affordable place to live, and this 24-suite apartment gets us one step closer to our vision,” said Glen O’Reilly, of the society, in a news release. “The society is thrilled to see our concept for our latest project starting construction. This building will not only add necessary rental units, it will also add an attractive and practical structure to the area.”

Revelstoke City Council approved the development permit for the project back in December 2019, but there have been ongoing delays to breaking ground.

In November 2020, the society expressed frustration with the city as the final lease agreement continued to be delayed. The society’s initial plans had residents moving into the building by October, 2020.

The apartment building will be located on Humbert St. and Oscar St., on land leased from the city.

Intended for individuals or couples with moderate to low incomes who are working in the hospitality and tourism industry, the 24-unit, three-storey building features one-bedroom units that are around 449 sq. feet, with slightly larger accessible units.

Prior to design approval, the city as well as BC Housing had to amend bylaws and policies in order to allow for the smaller units.

The $4.8 million project is funded through the Columbia Basin Investment in Affordable Housing agreement between the province and the Columbia Basin Trust.

