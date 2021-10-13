Revelstoke amends bylaw to continue allowing virtual attendance at meetings

It’s one of the permanent changes caused by COVID-19

Revelstoke City Council has amended their procedure bylaw to permanently allow councillors and committee members to participate in meetings virtually, when they are unable to attend in-person.

The amendments will continue to limit the number of consecutive meetings someone can participate virtually and at least one member of council will have to attend the meeting in-person.

The public is also once again able to attend council meetings in person, though, due to COVID restrictions there is only room for six audience members in council chambers at one time.

During COVID-19, the provincial government issued a Ministerial Order allowing all meetings and public-hearings to be conducted electronically, however the order expired Sept. 28.

The province introduced Bill 10 on June 1, 2021, amending the municipal affairs statutes amendment act to allow municipalities to choose, by bylaw, how to conduct their meetings.

Revelstoke’s previous bylaw only allowed electronic meetings if they were last minute and the number of council members participating electronically was limited to two.

