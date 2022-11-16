Revelstoke and Rogers Pass featured in popular web series

The Fifty by Cody Townsend documents his unique adventure around North America

Cody Townsend, Emma Patterson, and Greg Hill taking in the view of Swiss Peaks and the peak of Mount Rogers. (Cody Thomspon YouTube)

Revelstoke was recently featured in an episode of a professional skier’s YouTube series, documenting his journey to become the first person ever to climb and ski the 50 classic lines in North America.

The Fifty is a webisode series by Cody Townsend, a professional skier whose YouTube channel has over 127,000 subscribers and whose videos have over 15 million views.

Townsend made the trip into Rogers Pass alongside well-known local skier Greg Hill and Freeride World Tour competitor Emma Patterson.

The trio set out to ski the upper portion of the north face of Mt. Rogers and linked up with the north-east face of Swiss Peaks, attempting to ski the line ‘Uber Tour’. The video features a clear day in the pass, complete with fresh powder and a view.

For more information on Townsend and his journey visit www.codytownsend.com.

