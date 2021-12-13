Revelstoke bar returns after year-long hiatus

Traverse makes a comeback with new lineup of events and entertainment

Patrons on a night out on Dec. 11. (Contributed by Ryan Collins)

Located on First St. West in downtown Revelstoke, Traverse was last open in 2020, when it was forced to close due to the nature of the limitations in place due to COVID-19.

Traditionally a nightclub, Traverse could not operate business-as-usual due to the provincial mandates prohibiting standing and dancing in small venues.

Now, as they wait for restrictions to ease, Traverse is thinking of new ways to bring in customers, and hoping to become the new spot to hang out in downtown Revelstoke.

The lounge, open Thursday to Saturday every weekend from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., is adding arcade games, bar food and expanded seating in order to appeal to a broader demographic.

One way Traverse is transitioning into this no-dance environment is by putting on monthly comedy shows.

On Thursday (Dec. 16) Patrick Maliha, voted Vancouver’s Best Stand-up Comedian in 2021, will be performing alongside two other comedians as the kick-off of Traverse’s new slate of comedy-themed events.

Poster for upcoming comedy night on Dec. 16, featuring Vancouver’s Patrick Maliha. (Contributed by Ryan Collins)

Maliha has been featured on CBC radio and XM and Sirius satellite radio’s comedy programs.

Traverse is also open to renting out it’s space for private functions, and can provide specialized light food and drink options. For more information, email traverse@regenthotel.ca.

