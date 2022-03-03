Revelstoke-based company comes together to support Ukrainian employee

Shade Sails has been fashioning flags to show their support for Ukraine and their Ukrainian employee

A Revelstoke-based company is showing their support for Ukraine and their Ukrainian employee Nataliia Maneliuk this week, in an act of solidarity throughout the ongoing Russian invasion.

Shade Sails, a local company that manufactures and installs outdoor sun shades, is supporting Maneliuk by creating Ukrainian flags and offering financial support.

The flags are made from raw materials representing Ukraine’s colours and will be flown at Grizzly square on Saturday, March 5, for a vigil that is set to take place at 6 p.m. Residents are invited to gather and show support for Ukraine.

“We’re just one small effort with quite an international staff doing the little bit we can for her family,” said Brydon Roe, owner of Shade Sails.

“Any bit of help that Canadians can give or anyone can give would be great.”

On top of that, the company and its staff are doing what they can as the situation quickly evolves.

Maneliuk first came to Canada during the pandemic, landing in Vernon, before coming over to Revelstoke to work for Shade Sails.

Maneliuk just returned from Ukraine about a month ago, before things were starting to take a turn for the worse, with Roe saying they helped her with her legal paperwork to return.

Now, she’s hoping to bring over her son and her husband to Canada, who’ve had to flee to a family member’s house for safety. Roe says they’re planning on helping her with that.

“It was important to us even a year and a half ago, you know, if you’re going to be here, you’re obviously going to need to be here with your family,” said Roe.

“I’ve got a daughter who’s nine as well, I can’t image having to leave your family even without everything that’s going on, and then to add in war, the whole team wants to get her family here.”

Roe says that it’s important for the company to show their support for Maneliuk, and that the way that the staff have rallied around her is indicative of the family that they have formed.

Those looking to donate or help out can contact Shade Sails directly by phone at 250-837-2560 or email info@shadesailscanada.com.

