Revelstoke Board of Education appoints new superintendent

The Revelstoke Board of Education has announced the appointment of Roberta Kubik as Superintendent of Schools starting Aug. 1, 2022.

Current superintendent Mike Hooker announced his retirement earlier this year after a decade of service to Revelstoke schools.

Kubik has over 25 years teaching and administrative experience and accomplishments as an educational leader spanning federal, provincial, and school board levels. She served as principal in pre-kindergarten to grade 12 with the Lil’wat Xet̓ ólacw Community School in Mount Currie, BC. and principal in elementary and secondary schools in both the Sooke and Sea to Sky School District, and was Superintendent of Schools with the Annapolis Valley School Board in Nova Scotia.

“Since 2012 I have been keeping my eye on Revelstoke,” said Kubik in a press release. “It’s a beautiful place and an outstanding school district. I am honoured to have been offered the opportunity and I am looking forward to getting to know staff, students and the community.”

According to the Revelstoke Board of Education Kubik has extensive experience working with First Nations communities and has a reputation of focusing on strong relationships, the health and well-being of the school and community and for being an advocate for quality education.

“We are confident that Ms. Kubik is going to provide the kind of leadership necessary to ensure we sustain the high quality of education experiences our staff provide, and will continue to bring the community together in support of our students,” said Schoolboard Chair Bill MacFarlane in a press release.

