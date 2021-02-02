Revelstoke business hosting buy-one-give one fundraiser

Order a frozen meal and The Taco Club will donate another to the food bank

The Taco Club is hosting a buy-one-give-one frozen meal fundraiser for Revelstoke’s food bank this week. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Taco Club is hosting a donation drive for Revelstoke’s food bank this week.

From Feb. 1-8, order frozen bake-at-home enchiladas or empanadas and the restaurant will donate an order of the same to the food bank.

A serving of frozen enchiladas, either yam or chicken, is available at $13 per serving and a package of 10 frozen empanadas is available for $15.

“Stock up your freezer and support a local business, while supporting the community,” reads the announcement about the event.

You can order online for take-out or delivery, or when you dine-in. Delivery is available free of charge.

For more information or to order online go to thetacoclub.ca

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food Bankfundraiser