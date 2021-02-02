Revelstoke business hosting buy-one-give one fundraiser

The Taco Club is hosting a donation drive for Revelstoke’s food bank this week.
From Feb. 1-8, order frozen bake-at-home enchiladas or empanadas and the restaurant will donate an order of the same to the food bank.
A serving of frozen enchiladas, either yam or chicken, is available at $13 per serving and a package of 10 frozen empanadas is available for $15.
“Stock up your freezer and support a local business, while supporting the community,” reads the announcement about the event.
You can order online for take-out or delivery, or when you dine-in. Delivery is available free of charge.
For more information or to order online go to thetacoclub.ca
