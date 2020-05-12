Revelstoke businesses suffering from lack of traffic due to roundabout detour

Construction of a new roundabout started April and is expected to finish by September

Victoria Rd. is closed at the intersection of Robson Ave. and traffic is detoured to 8th St. to get to the other side of town. One block further down the road is Spice O’Life Emporium, Fresh Cannabis and Revelstoke U-Brew and Water. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Several store owners said the roundabout detour on Victoria Rd. is worse for business than the pandemic.

The owners of Spice O’Life Emporium and Fresh Cannabis Co., located at the intersection of 2nd. St. E and Victoria Rd. said they rely on drive-by traffic to keep their businesses going and with the detour, claim people don’t know how to get to the businesses or that they remain open.

“Traffic is way lower,” said Patrick Thomas, owner of Fresh Cannabis.

The detour, rerouting people from Victoria Rd. to 8th St. was put in place on April 30, with the city receiving many complaints from the public and adding more signage as well as decreasing the speed limit on the detour to 30 km/h in response.



Has the roundabout construction detour impacted you?

Dinah Collette, owner of Spice O’Life, said, despite the pandemic and reduced hours she was doing okay. But since the detour was put in place, the first hour she is open every day, from 2-3 p.m., is dead.

“It never used to be dead,” she said.

The detour has been minorly amended in the area. A barricade at the intersection of 2nd St. E and Robson Ave. saying “local traffic only” has been removed. Now customers can drive all the way up to the business and even turn left to get back onto Victoria Rd.

“They are not going to remove the barrier at Robson,” said Klaus Kollmann, owner of Revelstoke U-Brew and Water. “They’ve come my way as far as they can.”

Though less mad than he was when the detour was first introduced, Kollmann said he would like to see the barrier at Victoria and Robson removed so that customers could drive all the way to 2nd. St. before having to turn off for construction.

Construction is expected to be complete by September.

On the first day of the detour, after the city received numerous complaints from residents, the mayor read a statement calling for patience.

“We will make every effort to keep everyone, residents, commuters, cyclists and pedestrians safe for the duration of this project,” Sulz said, at the time.

The Review has reached out to the city for further comment.

