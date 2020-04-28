Revelstoke City Hall. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke byelection coming up in the fall

Province approved delay due to current restrictions on gatherings

Revelstoke will see a byelection this fall, no matter what.

Originally hoping to have it completed by June 6, Dawn Low, CAO for the city, said that with health order preventing mass gatherings, the province has approved the delay of the election to the fall.

“We will find a way,” Low said.

The election is needed to replace former councillor Steven Cross, who resigned from the position at the end of January after his motion to remove council pay raises from the proposed budget was defeated.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Councillor Steven Cross resigns

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke City Council gives themselves a raise, councillor resigns in protest

Low said that if the provincial order preventing mass gatherings remains in place, the city will be looking at other alternatives to ensure the election moves forward.

Some options include extending advanced polls and using a bigger space than they would usually use for a byelection.

 

City Council

