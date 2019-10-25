Dogs in Revelstoke have to be on leash at all times unless in specific off leash areas. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Bylaw Officers doing animal control outreach over next few weeks

Do you know what the bylaws are here?

Do you know the city’s animal control bylaws?

Over the next few weeks the Revelstoke Bylaw Enforcement Department is doing a compliance and education campaign that will include tips for pets as well as patrols on popular dog walking routes.

The officers will begin with giving warnings to pet owners who aren’t abiding by the law, as the campaign goes on, they will begin issuing tickets.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke purchasing new vactor truck

The animal control bylaw requires:

  • dogs to be on a leash of less than two metres in length at all times, unless in a designated off-leash area-pay attention to posted signage
  • dogs in off leash areas must have visible dogs tag, owners must have a leash to control the dogs at all times, in the event of aggression owner must take physical control of the dog

  • dogs to be registered with the city and wear the day-licenses can be purchased at the city hall finance department
  • pets in a household to be limited to three dogs and three cats
  • dogs shouldn’t be outside on private property unless on leash or contained by a fence
  • dogs shouldn’t be tied up unless on private property, and shouldn’t be left unattended
  • dogs shouldn’t be tied up outside for more than four consecutive hours in a 24 hour period

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke purchasing second mechanical bar screen for Waste Water Treatment Plant

  • pets shouldn’t be left outdoors in extreme weather unless they have adequate shelter
  • dogs shouldn’t be caused per permitted to bar, cry or howl or more than five minutes or in a manner that disturbs the peace
  • dog poop should be immediately removed unless on owners own property
  • female dogs in heat should not be left unattended outside
  • owners must obtain immediate veterinary care for pets that exhibit signs of pain, suffering or disease
  • owners should not allow their animal to approach a person or another dog in a menacing manner, or to attack another person or animal
  • dogs should not be left in vehicles on a hot day

FROM THE PAST: City of Revelstoke proposes new rules for aggressive and dangerous dogs

Find the full bylaw here.

As of August this year, the bylaw officers have given issued 70 warnings to pet owners and 44 tickets.

To register a complaint to bylaw officers email bylawenforcement@revelstoke.ca or call 250-837-2911.

READ MORE: Former CAO and director of engineering resignation cost Revelstoke over $300,000

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives
Next story
Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Just Posted

Revelstoke Bylaw Officers doing animal control outreach over next few weeks

Do you know what the bylaws are here?

MLA anticipates further job loss in resource sector, following Teck announcement

MLA Tom Shypitka says this, “is devastating news for my communities.”

Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in Southern Interior

BC Hydro reports crews are assessing damage and repairs required

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Oct. 24

Majesty Oct. 25, 10 p.m. River City Pub Majesty is the hottest… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 24

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 25, 1899 Two handsome monuments were… Continue reading

Oh deer! Penticton thieves steal apples

Two deer bust into a carport to steal apples

North Okanagan crash causes delays

Incident Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Kelowna RCMP deemed 25% more sex assaults as ‘unfounded’ than the rest of B.C. in 2018

Nearly 40 per cent of Kelowna’s reported sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Family of eight from South Sudan to come to Summerland

Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group had initially planned to support family from Namibia

Salmon Arm residents urge ban on use of Jake brakes in city

Concerns brought to attention of city council, decision on signs up to ministry

Deaths of five bears in Penticton ‘a wake-up call’

Euthanization of five bears in Penticton Thursday has emotions running high in the city

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

Most Read