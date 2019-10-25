Revelstoke Bylaw Officers doing animal control outreach over next few weeks

Do you know what the bylaws are here?

Dogs in Revelstoke have to be on leash at all times unless in specific off leash areas. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Do you know the city’s animal control bylaws?

Over the next few weeks the Revelstoke Bylaw Enforcement Department is doing a compliance and education campaign that will include tips for pets as well as patrols on popular dog walking routes.

The officers will begin with giving warnings to pet owners who aren’t abiding by the law, as the campaign goes on, they will begin issuing tickets.

The animal control bylaw requires:

dogs to be on a leash of less than two metres in length at all times, unless in a designated off-leash area-pay attention to posted signage

dogs in off leash areas must have visible dogs tag, owners must have a leash to control the dogs at all times, in the event of aggression owner must take physical control of the dog

dogs to be registered with the city and wear the day-licenses can be purchased at the city hall finance department

pets in a household to be limited to three dogs and three cats

dogs shouldn’t be outside on private property unless on leash or contained by a fence

dogs shouldn’t be tied up unless on private property, and shouldn’t be left unattended

dogs shouldn’t be tied up outside for more than four consecutive hours in a 24 hour period

pets shouldn’t be left outdoors in extreme weather unless they have adequate shelter

dogs shouldn’t be caused per permitted to bar, cry or howl or more than five minutes or in a manner that disturbs the peace

dog poop should be immediately removed unless on owners own property

female dogs in heat should not be left unattended outside

owners must obtain immediate veterinary care for pets that exhibit signs of pain, suffering or disease

owners should not allow their animal to approach a person or another dog in a menacing manner, or to attack another person or animal

dogs should not be left in vehicles on a hot day

Find the full bylaw here.

As of August this year, the bylaw officers have given issued 70 warnings to pet owners and 44 tickets.

To register a complaint to bylaw officers email bylawenforcement@revelstoke.ca or call 250-837-2911.

