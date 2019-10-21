Revelstoke, Salmo and 24 other communities across the Columbia Basin received funding from the Columbia Basin Trust for renovations and equipment upgrades. (Submitted)

Revelstoke child care centres receive $45,000 in CBT funding

The grants are for equipment purchases as well as outdoor space upgrades

Review Staff

The several Revelstoke childcare facilities have received money from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Child Care Capital Grants.

In total Revelstoke projects received more than $45,000 for purchase of equipment as well as a building and yard upgrade.

The Revelstoke Child Care Society will be using $22,000 to update a building so that it can be moved as well as improve the outside play areas.

Chatterbugs Childcare, The City of Revelstoke, Conin’s Family Daycare, Lucky Penny Garderie, Milestones & Memories Childcare, Mountain Monkeys Child Care, Owls Nest and Wiffles and Giggles Family Child Care all received funding to purchase equipment.

Conin’s Family Daycare received funds to purchase safety-related child care equipment and Jenny’s Family Child Care received funds to purchase appliances to address licensing concerns.

READ MORE: Revelstoke takes the plunge to support the Special Olympics

In total 67 child care providers in 24 communities across the basin received $1.4 million in grants to improve their spaces.

“People in the basin have expressed how critical the child care situation can be. Since 2017, we’ve helped 150 providers create 436 new spaces and purchase equipment or upgrade facilities to improve 2,977 existing spaces,” said Johnny Strilaeff, resident and CEO of the Columbia Basin Trust, in a news release. “These numbers are even higher than we’d anticipated, possibly because we worked alongside the providers to help create the best applications possible that also attracted funding from the province. Through their projects, these providers have really stepped up to tackle families’ child care needs in the basin.”

Not only investing in spaces, the trust has also invested in training for 116 early childhood educations as well as partnering with the Kootenay Kids Society to provide an advisor who helped 91 provides find solutions to common business challenges such as applying for grants.

Trust staff have also helped develop project ideas and referred consultants when needed.

READ MORE: Nominations open for Spirit of Revelstoke awards

 

