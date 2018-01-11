Revelstoke child care facilities receive funding boost from CBT

Nine facilities to use funding for equipment and upgrades

Nearly 10 Revelstoke child care facilities are receiving a financial boost thanks to the Columbia Basin Trust.

Nine Revelstoke facilities are receiving money from the CBT’s new Child Care Capital Grants program.

More than $1 million is being provided to fund 100 new child care spaces and improvements at 41 facilities within the Columbia Basin.

“These new spaces are an essential step in helping families around the Basin access child care,” said Johnny Strilaeff, CEO of Columbia Basin Trust. “We’re also helping child care providers add equipment and upgrade their facilities to provide safer and more engaging places that support early learning and healthy child development.”

This is the first intake of the program, which launched in fall 2017 and is offering $1 million per year for three years, a CBT new release said. Projects are eligible if they create new licensed child care spaces or upgrade quality and safety aspects of their facilities and equipment.

While none of the Revelstoke facilities are making more spaces, they are getting some new equipment.

The Revelstoke recipients are:

Bev’s House Licensed Family Child Care received $800 for a new stroller.

City of Revelstoke (Preschool) received $2,500 to purchase active play equipment for the presechool program multipurpose room.

Conin’s Family Daycare received $1,000 to purchase new strollers.

Jenny’s Family Child Care received $5,000 to replace car seats and strollers and upgrade the outdoor play space.

Lucky Penny Garderie received $5,000 to purchase learning toys, furnishing, sleep mats and other equipment.

Nanny Mandy’s Licensed Family Child Care received $3,000 to replace car seats and strollers and update outdoor play spaces.

Red Wagon Preschool received $3,420 to purchase a storage shed to house excess equipment and materials, and purchase furniture and rugs to increase and improve the play space for children.

Revelstoke Community Child Care Society (Stepping Stones Child Care Centre) received $4,900 to replace sleeping and play equipment and children’s furniture and paint the facility.

Revelstoke Community Child Care Society (Corner Stones Child Care Centre) received $4,935 to replace old and broken equipment, including crib mattresses, rugs, children’s furniture and storage shelves.

