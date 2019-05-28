Interim CAO appointed in Revelstoke while recruitment for building inspectors ongoing. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke city council appoints Interim CAO

Update on city staffing

Dawn Low, director of corporate administration has been appointed the city’s interim chief administrative officer.

Allan Chabot is currently on paid leave, along with Mike Thomas, director of engineering.

While the planning department is still short staffed, the recruitment process for two building inspectors is ongoing with interviews under way.

READ MORE: Two senior City of Revelstoke staff on paid leave

Two planning staff members that were on leave have returned and Bernie Zimmer, a registered building official, will be assisting the city with building services including permitting and inspections during the first week of June.

Marianne Wade, the director of development services, has initiated a department wide review to ensure efficient and effective process and use of city resources.

In the short-term the city has secured other options to help provide building inspection services including hands-on help from another municipality and/or assistance from a private firm that offers building inspection and plan review services.

City staff will also be introducing an amendment to the Building Bylaw to provide an alternative to the building permit application process.

An outside engineering firm has been enlisted for third party review on large projects and a Civil Technician has been hired and is currently training in the position.

 

