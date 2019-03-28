Revelstoke City Council approved more than $21,000 in grant-in-aid requests. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke City Council approves $21,000 grants in aid

Seventeen community groups will receive credit for facility and equipment rentals and three cash

City council approved $21,181 in grant funding for 20 community organizations at their March 16 meeting.

Of the requests two were granted cash while the others were granted credit for facility and equipment rentals.

The Revelstoke Child and Youth Mental Health and Substance Abuse Collaborative was granted $1,220 cash for motivational interview training and the Revelstoke Community Band was granted $1,500 for music stand lights.

Organizations granted credit for equipment and facility rentals include the Aboriginal Friendship Society, the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy, Community Connections, the North Columbia Environmental Society and the Revelstoke Hospice Society.

There were three applications for funding that were not accepted. The BC Interior Forestry Museum requested cash to diagnose and fix water supply issues, the Revelstoke Jazz Club asked for $2,000 for sound and equipment lighting. Healthy Relationship requested $680 in credit for facility rentals but was also denied.

There remains $3,819 in the budget to be distributed as grants when other applications come forward.

 

