Revelstoke City Council approved a development permit for a Boston Pizza along Highway 1.

Revelstoke City Council approves development permits for Boston Pizza and Dairy Queen

The businesses will be on Highway 1 near the Ramada Hotel

Revelstoke City Council approved a development permit for a Boston Pizza as well as a second building that will feature a Dairy Queen with space for other commercial units, along the Trans-Canada Highway.

The application by Can-West Hotels is for their property that currently features the Ramada Hotel and will soon feature a second hotel.

READ MORE: New hotel coming to Revelstoke

The site plan for the property where the Ramada currently sits will feature a second hotel, the Boston Pizza and the Dairy Queen building.

The 156 seat restaurant building with a 36 seat covered patio will be pre-cast concrete featuring a “variety of contemporary surface treatments,” the city staff report said and the wall to the north-west will not feature any windows and there will be opportunities to display tourism related signage.

The project proposal also includes landscaping improvements to the property as well as the addition of pedestrian walkways and crosswalks along Big Bend Rd and to the existing hotel.

The commercial building would also be pre-cast concrete with the northwest wall available for signage. It will feature a Dairy Queen and there is 2,400 sq. ft. still available for a second and possibly third business space.

READ MORE: Boston Pizza development proposed on Highway 1

City Councillors Rob Elliott and Michael Brooks-Hill expressed disappointment with the design of the buildings.

“My problem with this is, essentially, the buildings are ugly or there is no particular character to them. Like Councillor Elliott said if you were to stand in the parking lot on a cloudy day you could be anywhere,” Brooks-Hill said. “There is nothing that makes it Revelstoke at all.”

Brooks-Hill did however acknowledge that because the city currently has no design guidelines it seems unfair to ask developers for a change so far into the design process.

The applicant, Paul Deutsch was in the audience and addressed the design concerns, saying it is hard to come up with something when there are no city policies and they have to work within corporate guidelines.

“We want the story to be what Revelstoke is up there on the highway, we want to hear what you guys have to say, but until we have a sit down like this… we don’t know what people want,” Deutsch said.

City Council is planning on reviewing the Official Community Plan and Dawn Low, interim CAO for the city, said that design guidelines can be identified for the highway corridor during that process.

Council voted unanimously to support the development, with Councillors Cody Younker and Steven Cross absent from the meeting.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Presented at the same time, city council also approved a second commercial building that will feature a Dairy Queen and other yet to be determined businesses.

Previous story
Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

High 21 degrees today

Revelstoke City Council opposed to proposed gravel pits north of town

The city will be providing their feedback to the province who will make the decision

Revelstoke Search and Rescue asking for city land

The society needs to construct a building for storage and training space

Feds announce $25M for Avalanche Canada

Funding promise was initially made last fall during federal government budget update

Revelstoke artist’s newest body of work goes back to the veins

Barbara Maye’s Tectonic Perspectives is a series of soapstone carvings

‘The Lion King’ cast talks reimagining the Disney classic

Composer Lebo M. said the remake will feature tunes from the original

Okanagan FC on critical final stretch of season

With 4 games left, Okanagan FC sit only 2 points back of the final playoff spot

Two more cannabis stores approved for Salmon Arm

City policy supports one more cannabis retailer in downtown core

West Kelowna pot shops shipped off for provincial licenses

The City of West Kelowna have put the stamp of approval on 5 local non-medical cannabis retailers

Calgary man ticketed for illegal turn leading to Highway 1 collision in Sicamous

RCMP report: Intoxicated, shirtless man arrested after trying to start fight with passersby

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Suspect in Shuswap theft caught on camera, not arrested

Victim familiar with suspect, chooses not to proceed with charges

South Okanagan library being sued for almost $20K

Penticton man suing after backpack allegedly stolen

Video: Crash Test Dummies hate bananas, love Okanagan peaches

Crash Test Dummies singer Ellen Reid sends a message to Peach Festival attendees

Most Read