Revelstoke City Council approves plan to upgrade city’s aging sewage system

Revelstoke City Council approved stage three of the Liquid Waste Management Plan at their meeting Aug. 24. (City of Revelstoke)

The City of Revelstoke has adopted a liquid waste management plan that will guide upgrades to the sewage treatment facility in the coming years.

The project is estimated to cost $14.6 million, however, the city recently received a $9.8-million grant.

Currently operating on a permit from 1973, the facility is close to capacity, said Steve Black, director of engineering for the city.

Improvements are required to keep up with the stringent federal and provincial environmental regulations as well as to adapt to the seasonal flow fluctuations and take into consideration the future growth of the city.

Black said once the plan is approved by the province, he anticipates construction will take around three years.

The footprint of the plant and the lagoons will stay the same with upgrades to equipment that will increase capacity and manage smell.

The creation of the Liquid Waste Management Plan was done in three stages by McElhanney consultant Elisa Becker, and included community consultation.

There are 18 recommendations outlined in the stage three report including:

• reviewing funding options for the project including development cost charges, adjustments to sewer rates, financing options and additional grant opportunities

• resume an environmental monitoring program to assess the effect of future discharge into the Illecillewaet River, every five years

• establish a sampling program of influent and lagoon wastewater

• continue inspections of the system and develop a repair and asset management plan

• develop an educational program to control contamination (don’t put fats down the drain)

• implement a fats, oils and greases bylaw

• study the lagoon sludge to evaluate the concentration of trace metals

• evaluate long-term options for energy and heat recovery

• develop a cost-benefit analysis for water meter installation and develop a bylaw

