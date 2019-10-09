Revelstoke City Council approves Tax Exemption Bylaw for 2020

City council approved the 2020 tax exemption bylaw at their meeting Oct. 8.
The bylaw lists organizations within the city that will not have to pay property taxes in 2020.
The criteria for the exemptions is outlined in the Local Government Act.
The assistance must be for community benefit and cannot provide assistance to an industrial, commercial or business undertaking, however an exemption to the rule is if a business is acquiring, conserving or developing a heritage property, or increasing public awareness about history.
Next year’s tax exempt properties are:
King’s Cathedral
Christian City Church
United Church
Roman Catholic Church
Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall
Baptist Church
Alliance Church
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Community Connections
Royal Canadian Legion
Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store
Avalanche Canada
Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre
Railway Museum
BC Interior Forestry Museum
Revelstoke Community Housing Society Oscar Street property
Revelstoke Senior Citizens Housing Society Downie Street property
Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society
Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation
Knights of Pythias hall
Revelstoke Golf Club
Scout Properties
BC Hydro/Selkirk Saddle Club property
Revelstoke Snowmobile Club property
Revy Riders Dirtbike Club property
Revelstoke Flying Club property
