Revelstoke City Council approves Tax Exemption Bylaw for 2020

All of the churchs are on the list

City council approved the 2020 tax exemption bylaw at their meeting Oct. 8.

The bylaw lists organizations within the city that will not have to pay property taxes in 2020.

The criteria for the exemptions is outlined in the Local Government Act.

The assistance must be for community benefit and cannot provide assistance to an industrial, commercial or business undertaking, however an exemption to the rule is if a business is acquiring, conserving or developing a heritage property, or increasing public awareness about history.

Next year’s tax exempt properties are:

King’s Cathedral

Christian City Church

United Church

Roman Catholic Church

Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall

Baptist Church

Alliance Church

Seventh Day Adventist Church

Community Connections

Royal Canadian Legion

Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store

Avalanche Canada

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Railway Museum

BC Interior Forestry Museum

Revelstoke Community Housing Society Oscar Street property

Revelstoke Senior Citizens Housing Society Downie Street property

Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society

Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation

Knights of Pythias hall

Revelstoke Golf Club

Scout Properties

BC Hydro/Selkirk Saddle Club property

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club property

Revy Riders Dirtbike Club property

Revelstoke Flying Club property

