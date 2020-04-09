Revelstoke City Council approves virtual building inspections

Service will continue using video calling technology as well as photos

Building inspections will continue in Revelstoke during the pandemic – virtually that is.

At their April 8 meeting, Revelstoke City Council approved a Virtual Building Inspection Policy, prepared by the Development Services department.

The first step of the process will see Development Services clerks prepare all of the required material and pass it on to the building official.

The building official will then review the documents and work with the clerks to collect any missing information from the applicant.

The building official will give instructions on what photos and measurements are needed and emails a notice of inspection, which will include options for what virtual tool to use.

The virtual inspection itself will include:

walking inside and outside the building

requests from the building official on specific photos and measurements needed

When the information has been submitted, it will be reviewed for compliance.

If it is an occupancy inspection, the building official will issues a conditional occupancy permit, which will require an on-site confirmation after the health crisis.

The clerks will send a payment form, with three payment options, prior to the issuance of the permit. Once payment is confirmed a digital copy of the permit will be issued and the marked-up drawings will be mailed.

