Revelstoke City Council asks that you wear a mask

Mask use is also recommended by the provincial health officer

Revelstoke City Council is asking that people wear masks in public places in Revelstoke. (Pixabay)

Revelstoke city council is asking Revelstokians to please wear a mask in public places.

Though no provincial directive has come down, Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer for B.C., urged mask use during her briefing on Oct. 27.

READ MORE: B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

In her most recent update, she reported an additional 272 cases of COVID-19, with one death and three new outbreaks in the health care system.

In Alberta masks are also recommended by Alberta Health, however the City of Calgary as well as the City of Edmonton made bylaws requiring masks in all indoor public places as well as public vehicles.

Winnipeg has also made masks mandatory.

The provinces of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland all have mandatory mask policies.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus