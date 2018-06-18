Revelstoke City Council briefs: Council slashes proposed election sign regulations

City council discussed caribou, cannibas, a new microbrewery and the election bylaw among other things at the June 12 meeting. (File photo)

Election bylaw third reading

Council approved several changes for the procedure of the upcoming municipal election.

The bylaw contains significant changes to the way the next election will be carried out, including implementation of an electronic voting system and a change to day-of voter registration.

A section which regulated campaign signs was removed from the bylaw during the June 12 council meeting, with the councillors citing that the section was restrictive and unnecessary.

Implementation of automated voting procedures was approved during the third reading, meaning electronic voting tabulating units will be used in the election this October.

The bylaw was initially brought forward for first, second and third reading at the May 22 council meeting, however the third reading was postponed until June 12 to allow for more public input.

Cannabis zoning bylaw adopted

Revelstoke city council adopted the zoning bylaw which will impose a interim prohibition on the commercial sale of cannabis following legalization.

The bylaw is applicable to all zones in Revelstoke and prohibits both cannabis dispensaries and production facilities.

Mayor Mark McKee reinstated during the June 12 meeting that the intent behind the bylaw is not permanent, as a procedure will begin following legalization to sell cannabis with conditions applied to the zones.

Note was also made by Councillor Linda Nixon that the bylaw will not affect those who are receiving medical marijuana.

Caribou recovery response approved

Council has approved the city staff’s report of concerns surrounding the Provincial Caribou Recovery Program.

The report, put together by director of community economic development Nicole Fricot, outlines socio-economic concerns of the proposed Mountain Caribou recovery program put forward by the provincial government.

Council emphasized that the Caribou Recovery Program in it’s current form could directly impact both the forestry industry as well as recreation in the city through restrictions on habitat access.

Council reinstated their commitment to being part of the recovery of Mountain Caribou and said they hope to continue to play a role in the recovery process. However, they also called for a more science-based approach in future drafts of the plan.

The report also included previous initiatives carried out in the region since the 1990’s, including habitat protection, primary prey and predator management, management of backcountry recreation and maternal penning.

New microbrewery

A new Revelstoke microbrewery is one step closer to operation following council recommendation for a Lounge Endorsement Liquor License.

Council approved staff’s recommendation to endorse Rumpus Beer Company Ltd.’s Lounge Endorsement Liquor License based on information presented by a report by city staff.

The proposed location for the craft brewery is First Street East and looks to offer a 30-person occupant load capacity. Hours of operation are proposed to be from 10 a.m. to 12 midnight daily, seven days a week.

Notification letters were presented to property owners and tenants within 100 metres of the location. One response was received with concerns relating to the noise and over saturation of liquor services within the city. However, council opted to allow market forces determine demand as recommended by city staff.

Building permits for the craft brewery component are not currently in place, however a Lounge Endorsement Liquor License would allow a necessary first step towards operation of the taproom.

Water risk report

A water risk assessment report which identifies possible water supply and transmission risks in the city was recieved by council during the June 12 meeting.

The report, which was carried out by consulting company McElhanney, identified 96 risks through their process.

Risks were categorized and assigned risk scores based on probability and potential impact. Recommendations of risk startegies, management plans and cost estimations are also included in the report for each risk event which earned a medium or high risk score.

Council decided the high and medium risk items in the assessment be reviewed by staff for consideration of incoporation into the 15-year finacial plan.

In total, there were 10 high and 50 medium risk items in the report, identified by red and yellow designations respectively.

The city staff report acknowledged the increase in development pressure and tourism as motivation to look into upgrades for the water systems in place in Revelstoke.

Staff are reviewing what can be completed in 2018 based on budget restriction, with consideration of future improvements as they become possible.

