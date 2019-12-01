Revelstoke City Hall. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke City Council delegates convenant decisions

The agreements can now be made and released by the approving officer

There will be one less thing on future city council agendas after Tuesday’s meeting.

Revelstoke’s approving officer will now have the power to accept, release or modify Restrictive Covenants and Statutory Rights of Way as well as enter into agreements pertaining to the Subdivision, Servicing and Development Bylaw on behalf of the city.

According to the Land Titles Act, a covenant allows the approving authority to restrict or require: certain land uses, certain uses of the buildings constructed on the land, subdivisions, or sales of the individual pieces of a parcel of land designated in the covenant.

For example, the city has a covenant agreement with the developer of Mackenzie Village that they cannot move forward with Phase 2 or 3 of the project until the designs include four car share parking spaces.

Prior to Tuesday’s motion, city council would have had to see the designs that include car share parking and then release the covenant. Now, that can be done by Marianne Wade, who is the approving officer.

Wade said the amendment will allow the city to provide better customer service.

 

Most Read