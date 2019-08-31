The proposed Cold Weather Shelter would be located in the basement of the United Church. There would be 10 beds, and the shelter would be open to homeless people age 19 and over. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke City Council hears concerns about proposed cold weather shelter

The consultation process began without council approval

Earlier this week city council reported that community members had received information packages about the cold weather shelter at the United Church in downtown Revelstoke, despite the consultation process not yet being approved by council.

Several councillors and the mayor said that they had people contact them via email and come to their places of business expressing concern about the proposed shelter as well as the asking why some people had received information packages while others had not.

READ MORE: Temporary Cold Weather Shelter in the works for Revelstoke

Marianne Wade, director of development services agreed that this is an issue and going forward city staff will work with BC Housing and the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter, who are spearheading the project, to engage with the community.

CAO Dawn Low also suggested a community information meeting to make sure everyone has a chance to understand the project. That meeting has not yet been scheduled.

Other concerns shared by the councillors included whether or not creating a shelter would in fact attract more homeless to the city and what they would do in the morning when the shelter closes for the day.

Presented at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 15, the proposed Cold Weather Shelter would be located in the basement of the United Church.

There would be 10 beds, and the shelter would be open to homeless people age 19 and over.

Lynn Loeppky, executive director of the Women’s Shelter Society, said that several different venues were considered for the shelter and for various reasons didn’t work out.

“The shelter is intended for those individuals sleeping outside in the cold that are at serious risk of injury, illness or death due to the cold weather,” she said in an email.

For the winter shelter to be approved, the city needs to create a Temporary Use Permit system which would require an amendment to the Zoning Bylaw and a public hearing.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: severe thunderstorm watch today

High 23 degrees

Revelstoke City Council hears concerns about proposed cold weather shelter

The consultation process began without council approval

Only one Revelstokian enters local race; wins competition

Less than a hundred racers took part in this year’s multiday TranSelkirk Race

New shade sail over playground at Kovach Park

The shade sail will block about 95% UV and reduce the heat for playground users

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club gets funding from Columbia Basin Trust

They were one of 25 organisations awarded a total of $400,00

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

North Okanagan arena renovations facing design challenges

Despite design hurdles, target construction start date remains Spring 2020

Category 4 Dorian bears down on Bahamas, may skirt Florida

Millions of people in Florida have been in the changing potential path of the hurricane.

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

$38.1M middle school to soon open doors in the Okanagan

Canyon Falls Middle School in Kelowna welcomes its first students Sept. 3

More ‘meat’ than usual at Okanagan-based vegan restaurant

One patron of Kelowna’s Naked Café took the establishment’s name a little too seriously

Truck fire delays motorists on Silver Star Road

A truck hauling a trailer caught fire just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon

Car-jacking attempts in South Shuswap shock residents, stall traffic

Police aircraft, police cars respond to man’s attempts to get in vehicles in Sunnybrae

Most Read