Revelstoke City Council makes moves to update policies, plans and bylaws in 2021

Revelstoke City Council has been busy this year, with the next municipal election coming up in October, 2022, here are some highlights from the council table in 2021.

Byelection

Tim Palmer was elected in February 2021, replacing Steven Cross, who resigned February 2020.

Of 5,664 eligible votes, a total of 837 votes were cast.

Property tax increase

Council approved a one per cent property tax increase. The increase was to fund transportation infrastructure projects such as road repair but there was no increase to the city’s operating budget or utility fees.

Development Cost Charges

Though still pending a review, council approved an increase to Development Cost Charges in order to match inflation between May 2018 and December 2020. The increase was 3.99 per cent.

Jordan River

With a proposed gravel pit looming in the beloved Jordan River area, the city applied for a Section 17 application. A Section 17 Conditional Withdrawal, under the Crown Land Act, could see the land surrounding the Jordan River protected from development with decision-making power shifted to the city from the province.

Fourth St. safety

In response to a petition submitted by Stefanie Kellock-Tickner, the city approved $60,000 worth of temporary safety measures on Fourth St.

Newlands Rd. housing project

Council approved a multi-family development on Newlands Rd. which will see either 16 duplexes 0r 32 fourplex units, and 12-14 row houses.

Construction noise

City council directed staff to review the noise bylaw, refer Minor Development Permits next to residential zones to the Advisory Planning Commission for review, as well as updating definitions of light, medium and heavy industrial work in the zoning bylaw. This direction came after neighbours expressed concern over noise coming from a construction site on Victoria Rd. E.

Short Term Rentals

The city proposed amendments that would regulate Short Term Rentals in the city. However, after many concerns were brought forward at the public hearing, the city decided to move forward with an option to regulate short rentals in areas they are already legal, rather than introducing additional areas where they would be allowed.

New CAO

Dawn Low resigned in April, with Ron Mattiussi covering the position during the recruitment process. In August, the city announced a new CAO, however, two weeks later, he declined the position. The city went back to the drawing board, hiring James Thackray in September.

