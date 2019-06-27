Revelstoke City Council releases strategic plan

Revelstoke’s 2018-2022 City Council released their new strategic plan this week.

Council’s mission: “To deliver municipal services and responsible governance for citizens of Revelstoke while managing public assets and fostering the economic, social and environmental well-being of the community,” reads the document.

The plan outlines core services and operating values, before diving into the five strategic areas council will focus on during their term.

“The Strategic Plan provides a foundation for senior management to develop their annual work plans”, Interim CAO Dawn Low stated. “The management team is excited to work together to help implement these goals.”

The first is livability: “To aspire to a high quality of life and a desirable and livable city for citizens and visitors,” the plan reads.

In order to do this council plans on updating the Official Community Plan and addressing housing needs and the affordable housing challenges.

The second strategic area is infrastructure: “To provide sound stewardship of the City’s infrastructure and facility assets,” the plan reads.

To meet this goal council will direct city staff initiate and complete a liquid waste management plan, update the Development Cost Charge Bylaw and develop asset management planning and implementation to ensure responsible stewardship of city assets.

Council’s third area of focus is sustainability: “To steward development in Revelstoke to satisfy the needs of the present without adversely affecting the ability of future generations to satisfy their needs,” the document reads.

Council will pursue green initiatives to allow the city to adapt and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Emergency planning comes next: “To ensure the City is prepared to respond to and manage emergency situations and

secure the safety of citizens and visitors,” the plan reads.

Council will ask for an update to the city’s emergency plan to assess risks and provide response plans in the event of emergencies.

Lastly is organizational resilience: “To ensure the City organization delivers service excellence to citizens and visitors,” the plan reads.

Streamlining work and approval processes and creating a service culture to improve service to the public will be the focuses.

According to a news release from the city senior staff have initiated departmental work plans and will be starting budget discussions based on this new plan. Follow up will take place in a year where council will measure progress, re-evaluate priorities and set goals for the future.

