City council met for the last meeting of their term on Oct. 23. (File photo)

Revelstoke City Council sits for last meeting of the term

Cannabis business public review policy was discussed

The sitting Revelstoke City Council met for the last time on Tuesday afternoon.

After receiving the first poppy’s from the Revelstoke Legion for the upcoming Remembrance Day ceremonies, council made some final decisions.

First they voted to amend the five year plan to include Phase 1 of the Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrade Project.

Mike Thomas, director of engineering, said that the provincial government requested that the $3.6 million that the city has committed towards phase 1 of the project be included in their five year financial plans as a formality so that the province can consider their grant application for the remaining $9.9 million needed for the project.

READ MORE: Revelstoke city staff apply for sewage upgrade funding

City council also voted to extend the current recreation facilities and programs cost sharing program with the CSRD for another two years.

Councillor Connie Brothers said she felt it was worth wile to extend the agreement to allow the incoming council time to renegotiate if they so chose.

Next on the agenda city council approved a grant-in-aid request from Revelstoke Crime Stoppers of a $600 credit towards the rental of the Community Centre for their upcoming fundraiser.

City Planner Daniel Sturgeon also presented the Liquor and Cannabis Licensing Public Review Process Policy.

Though an amendment to the zoning bylaw made cannabis retail sales legal in some parts of the city, city council still has to approve each location where a business is proposed.

The public review process will be similar to what the city does when someone applies for a liquor license, Sturgeon said. Notifications will be mailed or hand delivered to the surrounding residences and businesses, and those land owners or tenants will be given the opportunity to write to or visit city hall to provide their opinion.

Those comments are summarized in a report to council along with provincially required reports on things such as business hours and noise management and submitted to council.

The inaugural meeting for the newly elected mayor and council will be on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. in council chambers.

