Revelstoke City Council has submitted a resolution to the Union of BC Municipalities calling on the federal and provincial government to address the root cause of food insecurity: poverty. (File photo)

Revelstoke City Council wants to talk about food insecurity at UBCM

Their proposed resolution incorporates income into policy solutions

Revelstoke City Council is calling on the federal and provincial government to address the root cause of household food insecurity, which they believe to be “lack of income and extreme material deprivation.”

In a resolution to the Union of B.C. Municipalities, city council identified food insecurity as a problem that leaves people more vulnerable to chronic conditions which leads to increased health care costs.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Food Recovery program ahead of the times

They ask that the union frame household food insecurity as an income-based problem and “advocate to provincial and federal governments for evidence-based income policy solutions to food insecurity.”

This motion comes directly from Melissa Hemphill, Revelstoke food security coordinator and Anita Ely, specialist environmental health officer for Interior Health, who presented to council about the affordability of healthy eating in Revelstoke a few weeks ago.

Their presentation concluded that rather than the rising cost of food being to blame for food insecurity, poverty is to blame.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke trying to fill 11 positions

Though they showed programs such as Community Connection’s Food Bank or Food Recovery Program, they said research shows household food insecurity cannot be fixed through food-based initiatives or charitable efforts.

“Household food insecurity is an income-based problem and needs income-based solution,” their presentation read.

The proposed resolution will be discussed at the union’s convention in September.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Emergency size limits coming to protect at-risk chinook salmon
Next story
Revelstoke roads and weather: Rain

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council wants to talk about food insecurity at UBCM

Their proposed resolution incorporates income into policy solutions

CSRD coordinating free wildfire safety assesments

Grant funding is going toward helping apply FireSmart principles to rural properties.

Highway 1 closed to due fatal accident east of Revelstoke

A dump truck lost control and the driver was ejected

Okanagan society sends seniors, shut-ins on boat excursions

Okanagan Quality Life Society has been providing Okanagan Lake boat rides for nearly 30 years

Annual Columbia Basin Culture tour coming up Aug 10 and 11

There are locations across the region participating

Kelowna’s Okanagan Regional Library may not look like the one you grew up with!

New technology and arts programming transforms library operations

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

Okanagan woman heads up college foundation board

Gladys Fraser of Vernon brings experience to role as chair of Okanagan College Foundation board

Stolen car now returned to Summerland dealership

Vehicle was stolen on same day as attempted carjacking incident

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Rock the Lake music festival in Okanagan nears Saturday night sellout

Aug. 10th show is nearly sold out and three-day weekend passes are almost gone as well

Police recover $12,700 in stolen pet food from North Shuswap property

Chase RCMP execute third search of property where stolen vehicles, illegal firearms seized

Hergott: Medical cannabis and ICBC

ICBC might start reimbursing the expense of cannabis just like they do for prescription medications

Most Read