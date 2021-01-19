Revelstoke city councillor requests leave of absence in wake of sexual assault allegations

Cody Younker is accused in civil court of sexual abusing a teen in 2014

Cody Younker was sworn in as a city councillor in 2018. (File)

Cody Younker has requested a leave of absence from Revelstoke City Council following allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while he was a school chaperone in 2014.

The allegations against Younker were filed in a civil lawsuit on Jan. 18 in B.C.’s Supreme Court. They have not been proven in court. The alleged incident took place at a Langley school.

A council member is permitted to be absent from council meetings without consequences for a period of 60 consecutive days or four consecutive regularly scheduled meetings, according to the laws that govern municipal council proceedings.

Council may consider allowing an extended leave of absence beyond that time frame, which would be decided upon at a later date.

Younker requested that his leave of absence be unpaid, according to a news release from the city.

The city is now short two councillors, with a byelection scheduled for Feb. 13 to replace Steven Cross who resigned one year ago.

