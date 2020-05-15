Revelstoke city hall to be white after rehabilitation project

The building was built in 1939 and later covered in stucco

Revelstoke City Hall will be white with black trim after the coming refurbishment project.

At their May 12 meeting, council approved a development permit to fix the exterior of city hall.

“The project consists of selective demolition of existing cement stucco wall systems on concrete walls to facilitate wet sand blasting and repair of concrete surfaces,” reads the staff report.

The front stairs will also be replaced as well as some window assemblies.

Built in 1939, as both a fire department and city hall, it was one of the first modernist civic buildings outside a major urban area in the province.

Originally presenting it’s concrete base that was eventually replaced with stucco, city staff looked into returning the building to it’s original finish, however, due to existing damage to the concrete underneath, restoration of the building is not possible.

The current project will see the concrete rehabilitated and the stucco replaced with an Exterior Insulated Finish System that will match the historic color scheme.

“I am excited to see it kind of looking like it did back in 1939,” said Mayor Gary Sulz, adding that he was looking forward to the energy efficiency benefits of the chosen finish system.

Some of the exterior landscape features will be removed during construction and replaced upon completion and the building will remain open during construction.

The project is partially funded with a $200,000 grant from the Columbia Basin Trust.

