Revelstoke City Hall to re-open June 1

Revelstoke City Hall is set to reopen to the public on June 1. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke City Hall is set to re-open to the public on Monday, June 1.

COVID-19 procedures have been implemented following the guidelines from the Provincial Health Officer.

Departments have devised distancing methods to help reduce direct contact and the need for in-person visits. It is highly encouraged to use these methods and only visit City Hall when necessary.

Special appointment-only times have been arranged by departments and the following details outline the process for accessing City Hall services starting June 1:

finance department: drop in 12-3 p.m., appointments 9-11 a.m. Call 250-837-2161.

development services department: drop in 12-3 p.m., appointments available

public works office: drop in 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (closed from 12-1 p.m.)

Each department has specifications on how many visitors can be in the office at once and limits on how long appointments can take.

Property tax notices will also be going out in the beginning of June.

They are due Sept. 2, 2020 and can be paid through online banking as well as in-person during drop-in hours.

At City Hall, payment is acceptable via debit (limits apply), cheque, credit (no credit for Property Taxes or Utilities) or cash but city staff ask that the online/distancing options are considered first and physical payments/cash last.

Cheques can also be dropped off in the new secure drop box outside the Finance Department at City Hall (no cash, please) or mailed to: City Hall at PO. Box 170, Revelstoke, BC, V0E 2S0.

You can also claim your Home Owner Grant online at: revelstoke.ca/finance (starting the week of June 1, 2020) or you can email: ehog@revelstoke.ca with a photo of your completed grant application.

