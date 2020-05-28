Revelstoke City Hall is set to reopen to the public on June 1. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke City Hall to re-open June 1

Drop-in hours will be limited and appointments are available

Revelstoke City Hall is set to re-open to the public on Monday, June 1.

COVID-19 procedures have been implemented following the guidelines from the Provincial Health Officer.

Departments have devised distancing methods to help reduce direct contact and the need for in-person visits. It is highly encouraged to use these methods and only visit City Hall when necessary.

Special appointment-only times have been arranged by departments and the following details outline the process for accessing City Hall services starting June 1:

  • finance department: drop in 12-3 p.m., appointments 9-11 a.m. Call 250-837-2161.
  • development services department: drop in 12-3 p.m., appointments available
  • public works office: drop in 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (closed from 12-1 p.m.)

Each department has specifications on how many visitors can be in the office at once and limits on how long appointments can take.

READ MORE: Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park to partially reopen June 1

Property tax notices will also be going out in the beginning of June.

They are due Sept. 2, 2020 and can be paid through online banking as well as in-person during drop-in hours.

At City Hall, payment is acceptable via debit (limits apply), cheque, credit (no credit for Property Taxes or Utilities) or cash but city staff ask that the online/distancing options are considered first and physical payments/cash last.

Cheques can also be dropped off in the new secure drop box outside the Finance Department at City Hall (no cash, please) or mailed to: City Hall at PO. Box 170, Revelstoke, BC, V0E 2S0.

You can also claim your Home Owner Grant online at: revelstoke.ca/finance (starting the week of June 1, 2020) or you can email: ehog@revelstoke.ca with a photo of your completed grant application.

 

City Hall

