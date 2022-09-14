Revelstoke city services and facilities to close on Sept. 19 to mourn the queen

Schools and post office will also be closed on Monday (Sept. 19) following announcement from Premier

Following the announcement that Monday (Sept. 19) will be designated as a National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the City of Revelstoke has announced that they will close most operations for the one-time federal holiday.

All non-essential services and facilities will be closed for the day except for the Revelstoke Aquatic Centre, Fitness Centre, and City arenas which will remain open to accommodate existing bookings and programming.

“Many of us have lived our whole lives with Queen Elizabeth as the reigning monarch and it is with sadness that we mark the Queen’s passing,” said Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz in a press release.

Flags at all City locations have been lowered to half-mast and will remain lowered until sunset on September 19.

