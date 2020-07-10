Revelstoke city staff bring forward community centre reopening plans

Plans for the arena and pool will come later this summer

City staff have created plans for the phased re-opening of the community centre in early September. (Submitted)

Revelstoke’s indoor recreation facilities could be reopening in early September.

A staff report presented at a city meeting on July 9, outlined a phased approach to reopening the community centre, parks and allowing for events. Plans for the arena and the aquatic centre are not yet complete. Laurie Donato, director of parks, recreation and culture for the city, said she will present them to council in August.

The community centre, pool, arena and parks were closed mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns.

The hours at the community centre will be reduced until the pool reopens and safety signage will be installed encouraging physical distancing. Unused spaces will also be blocked.

“[City staff] are not going to be the police,” Donato said. “There is a social responsibility for users that use our facility to actually practice these measures.”

However, Donato said that if there were public complaints, steps would be taken to address those issues. How that would look has yet to be determined.

Upon reopening, the fitness centre will have capacity for four people at a time and users will be asked to book the space through an online system. Hours will be reduced due to increased cleaning requirements.

The city’s preschool classes will see reduced hours, from 9:30 a.m to either noon or 1 p.m. to allow for cleaning between programs. The ratio of number of children to staff members has also been reduced and there will be daily symptom screening for staff and kids.

Donato said there will also be designated pick-up and drop-off areas so parents do not have to enter through the community centre.

Public washrooms in the building are all touchless and will be cleaned more regularly. Donato said there will be increased janitorial costs because of this.

All rooms available to rent in the facility have reduced capacity and user groups will be required to submit COVID-19 safety plans.

Public fields are available and currently being used by the Aquaducks and the Nordic Ski Club for drill training. Activities must allow for physical distancing and equipment must not be shared.

The city’s guidelines for events on their property include:

maximum attendance of 50 people

no alcohol

no food

free attendance

maximum three hours

a management plan

Event organizers will have to apply as they normally would through the recreation department.

Council will have another opportunity to discuss these plans at an upcoming regular meeting.

