City staff have created plans for the phased re-opening of the community centre in early September. (Submitted)

Revelstoke city staff bring forward community centre reopening plans

Plans for the arena and pool will come later this summer

Revelstoke’s indoor recreation facilities could be reopening in early September.

A staff report presented at a city meeting on July 9, outlined a phased approach to reopening the community centre, parks and allowing for events. Plans for the arena and the aquatic centre are not yet complete. Laurie Donato, director of parks, recreation and culture for the city, said she will present them to council in August.

The community centre, pool, arena and parks were closed mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s City Hall wrapped in plastic

The hours at the community centre will be reduced until the pool reopens and safety signage will be installed encouraging physical distancing. Unused spaces will also be blocked.

“[City staff] are not going to be the police,” Donato said. “There is a social responsibility for users that use our facility to actually practice these measures.”

However, Donato said that if there were public complaints, steps would be taken to address those issues. How that would look has yet to be determined.

Upon reopening, the fitness centre will have capacity for four people at a time and users will be asked to book the space through an online system. Hours will be reduced due to increased cleaning requirements.

The city’s preschool classes will see reduced hours, from 9:30 a.m to either noon or 1 p.m. to allow for cleaning between programs. The ratio of number of children to staff members has also been reduced and there will be daily symptom screening for staff and kids.

Donato said there will also be designated pick-up and drop-off areas so parents do not have to enter through the community centre.

READ MORE: City not diving in to street closures

Public washrooms in the building are all touchless and will be cleaned more regularly. Donato said there will be increased janitorial costs because of this.

All rooms available to rent in the facility have reduced capacity and user groups will be required to submit COVID-19 safety plans.

Public fields are available and currently being used by the Aquaducks and the Nordic Ski Club for drill training. Activities must allow for physical distancing and equipment must not be shared.

The city’s guidelines for events on their property include:

  • maximum attendance of 50 people
  • no alcohol
  • no food
  • free attendance
  • maximum three hours
  • a management plan

Event organizers will have to apply as they normally would through the recreation department.

Council will have another opportunity to discuss these plans at an upcoming regular meeting.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked
Next story
Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

Just Posted

Jocelyn’s Jottings: When everyone is a friend of a friend

Chances are I know someone in Revelstoke who knows you, such is… Continue reading

Revelstoke city staff bring forward community centre reopening plans

Plans for the arena and pool will come later this summer

Slow melt at high elevations near Revelstoke this spring

At one location on Mt. Fidelity there is double the usual snowpack for early July

Security cameras catch break and enter suspects on July 1 in Revelstoke

RCMP are asking for help to identify the men and a vehicle

Canada’s deficit result of investing in Canadians: Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity

Minister Mona Fortier said the government is working on the next steps as the economy restarts

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

VIDEO: Vancouver Island cat missing 18 months reunited with family

Blue the cat found at Victoria museum 17 kilometres from home

COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Those who were downtown or at the waterfront from June 25 to July 6 maybe have been exposed to COVID-19.

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program to hold coronation

Event will be held by video as a result of COVID-19 precautions

Vernon shutterbugs capture rainbow

A rain event July 9 made way for a glorious sight

Pooch abandoned at Penticton doggy daycare suffered from oral disease

A fundraiser for Okie held by the BC SPCA surpassed its goal of $1,700

Couple shaken up after homophobic encounter at Kelowna mall

‘We’re not in the States; we’re not in some little hick town; we’re in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. And it still happens’

Summerland to allow in-person attendance at July 13 council meetings

Two meetings will be held at Summerland Arena Banquet Room to accommodate public

Most Read