Revelstoke city substantially reduces wait time for development permits

Approval times have gone down while number of applicants have gone up

The city said it has made substantial improvements to its development services department in the last year.

“We are now on our feet,” said Marianne Wade, director.

When Wade joined the city in 2019, she said her department had few staff and needed to be built up from scratch.

“We now have a really strong team,” she said.

Within the last year, Wade said permit processing times have significantly decreased, while the number of applicants has risen.

In 2019, 13 development permits were issued, each taking on average 167 days to approve. In 2020, 29 permits were issued, taking on average 89 days, which is a 46 per cent decrease in wait time.

Subdivision applications also saw similar improvements with a decrease on processing time by 43 per cent less (206 to 157 days), while the number of applicants increased by 250 per cent from four to 14.

Wade said there was one single-dwelling build application last year that took only 11 days to issue a building permit.

“All our backlog is now cleared up,” said Wade.

Revelstoke city hall is currently under refurbishment. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Revelstoke)
