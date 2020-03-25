Revelstoke club asks riders not to bike new trail this spring

The Revelstoke Cycling Association (RCA) is asking for riders not to bike the new trail at Sunnyside after snowmelt.

The trail Haulin’ Daze was built last year and the association said they need to inspect it this spring.

“While it did hold up very well to a very rainy September, we want to be able to assess it and address maintenance issues before it sees mountain biker traffic this spring,” reads a news release from the association.

Nearby residents have largely opposed the new bike trail. They have raised concerns about the impact the trail network could have on their water, local wildlife, slope stability and traffic.

In that area, the homes either have wells or get water directly from mountain springs.

In February, the RCA met with the concerned citizens. Afterwards the residents sent a letter to RCA with a list of issues, requesting the Sunnyside bike trails close in the meantime.

In the letter, residents asked for an independent hydrologist. According to the Ministry of Forests, a provincial hydrologist did inspect the trail previously and was satisfied.

The residents also asked for a geotechnical engineer to study the slope and a biologist to access the trail’s impact on ungulates and the western toad migration.

Another concern was the still unfinished outhouse near the parking lot.

In response, the RCA said they will hire an independent hydrologist, work with the Ministry of Transportation to create a parking plan, install a sealed culvert outhouse at the trailhead, build a new sustainable hiking trail where the old one was removed, establish ride arounds where the two steep sections of trail are found, mitigate back slopes, alignments for drainage issues and manage adjacent woody debris.

The RCA has also started a Sunnyside committee to address questions related to the trail and establish a better working relationship with the concerned residents.

“The challenges have caused a lot of stress and sleepless nights for the board and taken up a lot of our time,” RCA’s statement said.

The association said it has received 88 letters of support for the trail.

The RCA said it hopes by addressing the concerns of nearby residents and working together, eventually more trails will be built on Sunnyside.

