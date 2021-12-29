Revelstoke cold snap hits record-setting temperatures

Environment Canada has issued multiple extreme cold warnings across the province this week

A view from Lower Arrow Heights in Revelstoke on Dec. 29. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstokians felt bone-chilling cold earlier this week due to record setting temperatures in the area.

According to Environment Canada, the afternoon maximum temperature on Monday (Dec. 27) was -17.1 °C, the coldest afternoon high on record for that date.

Temperatures began being recorded in the area in 1898.

The second lowest afternoon high recorded on Dec. 27 was -16.7 °C in 1971.

The coldest overnight low recorded in Revelstoke on Dec. 27 was -26.1 °C in 1916.

Environment Canada said that the overnight lows in Revelstoke could have also been a record for that date, but couldn’t definitively confirm historical low temperatures due to gaps in the temperature records.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold and snowfall warnings for several sections of the province over the last week.

In circumstances of extreme cold, residents are urged to dress warmly in wind resistant clothing and to be aware of frostbite, which can develop in minutes on exposed skin. Environment Canada says that extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

