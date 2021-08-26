Revelstoke comes together in support of local bus driver

Ross Reid, a 12-year Revelstoke bus driver, is on the receiving end of a GoFundMe to aid with his expenses while he is treated for cancer. (Photo via GoFundMe)

Revelstoke community starts GoFundMe to support Ross Reid as he battles Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Revelstoke is coming together in support of a public servant who has worked in the community for over 12 years.

Ross Reid, a Revelstoke bus driver, is battling with Squamous Cell Carcinoma, of the tongue. He had to travel to and from Vancouver and Kelowna numerous times for treatment and spent two months in a Kelowna motel as he underwent radiation, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up on his behalf.

Though Reid’s cancer has responded well to treatment, he experiences physical pain and is now at risk of losing his eyesight, after two failed surgeries.

Ramona Shaw has organised a GoFundMe page to help ease the financial pressure on Reid and his family at this time, as well as to help fund upcoming trips back to Vancouver, Kelowna and Salmon Arm for further treatment.

As of 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, less than 24 hours since the fundraiser was created, the community has raised nearly $4,000 out of a $5,000 goal.

To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/help-and-hope-for-ross

