Revelstoke Community Centre and Community Connections getting energy efficient upgrades

The Columbia Basin Trust gave almost $800,000 to 24 projects across the region

The Revelstoke Community Centre will be getting an LED lighting upgrade thanks to a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Community Centre will be getting LEDs thanks to a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Energy Sustainability fund.

“This project will help us work toward reducing electricity consumption and associated costs in city-owned buildings,” said Caitlin Hinton, climate change coordinator for the city, in a news release. “This will help us meet the City of Revelstoke’s priorities of sustainability, livability and organizational resilience.”

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke’s new climate change coordinator to work collaboratively

In total the trust gave out over $800,000 to 19 communities across the basin.

In Revelstoke, the city received $50,000 to replace the lights at the community centre.

Revelstoke Community Connections received almost $21,000 to install LED lights as well as do work to seal drafts and update the HVAC system with economizers.

Other projects in the region include a high-efficiency gas furnace at the Salmo Child Care Society, LED lights at the Fernie Arts Station and solar panels at the Wasa Recreation Society’s community hall.

READ MORE: Revelstoke social projects receive funding from Columbia Basin Trust

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Basin