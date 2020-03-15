Revelstoke Community Centre and Community Connections getting energy efficient upgrades

The Revelstoke Community Centre will be getting LEDs thanks to a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Energy Sustainability fund.
“This project will help us work toward reducing electricity consumption and associated costs in city-owned buildings,” said Caitlin Hinton, climate change coordinator for the city, in a news release. “This will help us meet the City of Revelstoke’s priorities of sustainability, livability and organizational resilience.”
In total the trust gave out over $800,000 to 19 communities across the basin.
In Revelstoke, the city received $50,000 to replace the lights at the community centre.
Revelstoke Community Connections received almost $21,000 to install LED lights as well as do work to seal drafts and update the HVAC system with economizers.
Other projects in the region include a high-efficiency gas furnace at the Salmo Child Care Society, LED lights at the Fernie Arts Station and solar panels at the Wasa Recreation Society’s community hall.
