The Revelstoke Community Centre will be getting an LED lighting upgrade thanks to a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Community Centre and Community Connections getting energy efficient upgrades

The Columbia Basin Trust gave almost $800,000 to 24 projects across the region

The Revelstoke Community Centre will be getting LEDs thanks to a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Energy Sustainability fund.

“This project will help us work toward reducing electricity consumption and associated costs in city-owned buildings,” said Caitlin Hinton, climate change coordinator for the city, in a news release. “This will help us meet the City of Revelstoke’s priorities of sustainability, livability and organizational resilience.”

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke’s new climate change coordinator to work collaboratively

In total the trust gave out over $800,000 to 19 communities across the basin.

In Revelstoke, the city received $50,000 to replace the lights at the community centre.

Revelstoke Community Connections received almost $21,000 to install LED lights as well as do work to seal drafts and update the HVAC system with economizers.

Other projects in the region include a high-efficiency gas furnace at the Salmo Child Care Society, LED lights at the Fernie Arts Station and solar panels at the Wasa Recreation Society’s community hall.

READ MORE: Revelstoke social projects receive funding from Columbia Basin Trust

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Basin

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cheap fares luring travellers to fly despite coronavirus pandemic
Next story
Summerland tour company recognized for providing accessibility

Just Posted

Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

North Okanagan and Shuswap search and rescue volunteers save stranded sledder

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers helped with the rescue

Revelstoke Community Centre and Community Connections getting energy efficient upgrades

The Columbia Basin Trust gave almost $800,000 to 24 projects across the region

Revelstoke Nordic Ski club closes Macpherson Lodge, cancels rentals in wake of COVID-19

The trails will still be groomed, fees can be paid at outside fee box

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

Summerland tour company recognized for providing accessibility

Ogopogo Tours has two buses which can accommodate users in wheelchairs

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

North Okanagan cross-country ski centre trails remain open

Vernon’s Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre trails still open; centre closely monitoring COVID-19 concerns

Most Read