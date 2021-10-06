Revelstoke considering allowing secondary, garden and carriage suites in all residential zones

The proposed Zoning Bylaw amendments are coming up for public hearing

City staff are proposing zoning bylaw amendments that will allow for secondary, carriage and garden suites in all residential zones.

The proposed changes will also allow secondary suites in duplexes and row houses.

These changes are part of a comprehensive review of the Zoning Bylaw being done by city staff in four phases. Additional phases will be complete once the new Official Community Plan is adopted.

The proposed bylaw is up for public hearing in November.

Other changes include:

•reduction of parking requirements for multifamily developments in proximity to community amenities

•promotion of greenhouses through food security regulations that allow minor agricultural pursuits

•regulation of parking and storage of boats and recreational vehicles in residential zones

•provision for density bonusing when affordable housing is provided

•regulation of temporary buildings and structures

•removal of minimum lot sizes for lots without community services

For more information and to ask questions about the changes go to talkrevelstoke.ca/zoning-bylaw-update

