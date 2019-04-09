Revelstoke council approves 2019 budget bylaw

City council approved the five year financial plan bylaw at their April 9 council meeting.

In previous discussions council approved a 4.5 per cent property tax increase.

READ MORE: Revelstoke citizens give feedback on 2019 draft budget

The approved plan outlines projected revenues from property taxes in 2019 of $12.1 million.

READ MORE: Federal gas tax fund gives Revelstoke substantial bonus

Engineering and Public Works has the largest budget, $5.6 million in 2019.

By the end of the year the budget also predicts that there will be $4.2 million in reserves.

Major planned capital expenditures this year include $1.1 million for recreation, parks and culture projects, $835,000 for City Hall upgrades, $260,000 for Court House upgrades and $847,500 for engineering and public works projects.

READ MORE: Revelstoke 2019 property tax increase of 4.5% approved

The bylaw will be sent to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs for approval before being adopted before the May 15 deadline.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Proposed campground at Begbie Falls
Next story
250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Just Posted

Revelstoke council approves 2019 budget bylaw

City council approved the five year financial plan bylaw at their April… Continue reading

Federal gas tax fund gives Revelstoke substantial bonus

The one-time bonus is worth more than $350,000

Steski calls on government to take climate change action

On April 4 Wayne Stetski NDP Member of Parliament for Kootenay –… Continue reading

Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

James LeBuke will swim for Team Canada in August in Budapest, Hungary

Proposed campground at Begbie Falls

The area has seen an increase in overnight use and the ministry said it would like to accommodate it

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

B.C. Catholic church stands firm on decision to deny gay pride event

Church released statement saying event is against beliefs, morals

West Kelowna council approves development permit for 169 housing units

The new development is set for a large property off Gettatly Road South.

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty

Luke Strimbold faces a total of 29 charges involving six boys, from May 2009 to July 2017

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Most Read