Revelstoke council calls for more clarity in RMR updated master plan

Revelstoke City Council has requested more clarity and detail from Revelstoke Mountain Resort on a number of topics in regards to their 2018 Master Plan Update.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council discussed the RMR 2018 Master Plan Update through a city staff report that highlighted concerns.

Based on these concerns, council decided to support the Master Plan Update once the ongoing Base Lands Plan process is completed and if RMR addresses the issues they had found.

Among the issues listed were unclear changes to development phasing, lack of updates to employee housing implementation, unaddressed changes to new adventure and amusement related attractions and their possible impacts to surrounding residents, absence of updated service and infrastructure plans and lack of ongoing First Nations consultation.

The report also called for updated statistics relating to peak seasonal dates, amounts of visitors, number of employees, parking space use and yearly ticket sales.

In addition, Councillor Linda Nixon suggested RMR look into how development plans may impact CSRD water supplies. The ammended motion carried.

Council also decided to defer acceptance of the Master Plan Update until after RMR has completed their ongoing Base Lands Plan process.

The city report with comments of concern regarding the Updated Master Plan will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The report acknowledged that the RMR has become an asset to the city of Revelstoke, with the positive effects of the resort’s development outnumbering the negative impacts.

RMR has made an effort to become an all-season mountain resort over the past three years, with the addition of the Pipe Mountain Coaster, construction of a nine hole disc golf course and the opening of the upper gondola.

Future consideration of ATV tours, bungee jumping, zip lines and other adventure based uses raised concerns from city staff on potential impacts to nearby residents.

City staff has requested further information on possible impacts such as noise, compromised water quality, land use compatibility and privacy for review before the Master Plan Update is approved.

The Master Plan Update is an addendum to the original approved 2003 plan and is meant to provide information on improvements to date, revised timelines and development phasing and provide any new concepts that were not contemplated in the original Master Plan.

The Master Plan is required to be reviewed and updated, at a minimum, once every five years.

