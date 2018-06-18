(File Photo)

Revelstoke council calls for more clarity in RMR updated master plan

Revelstoke City Council has requested more clarity and detail from Revelstoke Mountain Resort on a number of topics in regards to their 2018 Master Plan Update.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council discussed the RMR 2018 Master Plan Update through a city staff report that highlighted concerns.

Based on these concerns, council decided to support the Master Plan Update once the ongoing Base Lands Plan process is completed and if RMR addresses the issues they had found.

Among the issues listed were unclear changes to development phasing, lack of updates to employee housing implementation, unaddressed changes to new adventure and amusement related attractions and their possible impacts to surrounding residents, absence of updated service and infrastructure plans and lack of ongoing First Nations consultation.

The report also called for updated statistics relating to peak seasonal dates, amounts of visitors, number of employees, parking space use and yearly ticket sales.

In addition, Councillor Linda Nixon suggested RMR look into how development plans may impact CSRD water supplies. The ammended motion carried.

Council also decided to defer acceptance of the Master Plan Update until after RMR has completed their ongoing Base Lands Plan process.

The city report with comments of concern regarding the Updated Master Plan will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The report acknowledged that the RMR has become an asset to the city of Revelstoke, with the positive effects of the resort’s development outnumbering the negative impacts.

RMR has made an effort to become an all-season mountain resort over the past three years, with the addition of the Pipe Mountain Coaster, construction of a nine hole disc golf course and the opening of the upper gondola.

RELATED: Revelstoke’s Pipe Mountain Coaster set to open for May Long

Future consideration of ATV tours, bungee jumping, zip lines and other adventure based uses raised concerns from city staff on potential impacts to nearby residents.

City staff has requested further information on possible impacts such as noise, compromised water quality, land use compatibility and privacy for review before the Master Plan Update is approved.

The Master Plan Update is an addendum to the original approved 2003 plan and is meant to provide information on improvements to date, revised timelines and development phasing and provide any new concepts that were not contemplated in the original Master Plan.

The Master Plan is required to be reviewed and updated, at a minimum, once every five years.

RMR Master Plan 2018 Update by Revelstoke Editor on Scribd

@NathanKunz1
nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Just Posted

Revelstoke council calls for more clarity in RMR updated master plan

Revelstoke City Council has requested more clarity and detail from Revelstoke Mountain… Continue reading

Revelstoke realtors criticize city development process

Revelstoke RE/MAX has called for more to be done by city council… Continue reading

Hot weather to hit the valley

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement.

Reel Reviews: Evil bloodlines and jewelry heists

We say, “Hereditary is refreshingly scary, Ocean’s 8 is familiarly okay.

The Revelstoke Railway Museum celebrates 25 years with rail yard bash

The Revelstoke Railway Museum marked 25 years of operation on Friday, celebrating… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka

Book Talk: Okanagan beach reads

A cool, shady spot on the beach is a fine place to lose yourself in a book

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

UPDATE: RCMP investigating overnight incident on Lakeshore Road

Evidence markers noting blood stains on road

Most Read