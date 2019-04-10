In an in-camera meeting city council decided not to support the non-farm-use application of a property bordering the city’s Williamson Lake property. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke council not supporting application for campground development near Williamson Lake

The application to the CSRD requires ALR land to be rezoned or issued a temporary use

The city will not be supporting the development of a campground on a property on Airport Way.

The property owner, Hyeum Properties, made an application to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for permission to use the property in a way that is not allowed in the current Agricultural Land Reserve Zoning.

The property owner is planning to develop 2580 and 2826 Airport Way into a 35 site campground, a greenhouse, a restaurant and cafe, playing fields, an 18 hole putting course as well as retaining the single family dwelling.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Adventure Park lands up for rezoning with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District

The location of the applicant’s property.

In order to use the land as they hope, they are required to apply to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Agricultural Land Commission and if approved apply for either a rezoning or Temporary Use Permit.

The proposal also requests the removal of campsites from Williamson Lake Park and Campground.

The commission advised the regional district board to support the non-farm use provided that the board and the city work collaboratively toward conditions that would enhance Williamson Lake and “emphasizing that long-term agricultural potential not be compromised.”

As the land is adjacent to city owned property the application was referred to Revelstoke city staff.

The proposed layout submitted by the applicant for the development.

Daniel Sturgeon, city planner, reviewed the request and prepared a report for council, that was discussed during council’s March 26 in-camera meeting, recommending that the city not support the referral, voicing five concerns over the proposal:

  • it threatens the agricultural viability and agricultural character of interface lands at the municipal boundary
  • it could negatively impact the character and ecological integrity of Williamson Lake
  • the city does not support removing camping facilities from Williamson Lake
  • it has unknown impacts and show not proceed without coordinated and comprehensive inter-jurisdictional planning considerations
  • it may create pressure for additional incremental applications for boundary expansions that were specifically intended to be avoided in the 2017 South Revelstoke Diagnostic Inventory Report

READ MORE: Big Eddy school lots soon to be for sale

Council sent a letter to the CSRD voicing their concerns dated March 26. It was reported to the public on April 9 as a business item brought forward from the in-camera meeting.

 

