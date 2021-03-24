Revelstoke councillor demands update on protection of the Jordan River

A view of the Jordan River from the trail in the area, during the summer. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)A view of the Jordan River from the trail in the area, during the summer. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Grusky Layco, president of Jake-Jay Construction hosted a meeting Jan. 28, 2020 to collect feedback from the community about the possibility of a gravel pit going in near the Jordan River on Westside Rd. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)Grusky Layco, president of Jake-Jay Construction hosted a meeting Jan. 28, 2020 to collect feedback from the community about the possibility of a gravel pit going in near the Jordan River on Westside Rd. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
More than 50 people attended the community meeting in 2020 hosted by Grusky Layco of Jake-Jay Construction and voiced their concerns about the proposed gravel pit near the Jordan River. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)More than 50 people attended the community meeting in 2020 hosted by Grusky Layco of Jake-Jay Construction and voiced their concerns about the proposed gravel pit near the Jordan River. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Jake-Jay Construction Ltd applied to the province to use Crown Land in the areas identified on this map for aggregate (gravel) production sites. The one on the right is along Westside Rd. (Submitted)Jake-Jay Construction Ltd applied to the province to use Crown Land in the areas identified on this map for aggregate (gravel) production sites. The one on the right is along Westside Rd. (Submitted)

City staff will present options on how to protect the Jordan River at the next council meeting.

Coun. Tim Palmer made a motion March 23 with the rest of council’s support, minus the mayor, to have staff prepare a report on how to save the river.

“As time goes by those lands becomes more and more at risk to what the community views as inappropriate, and what I view as inappropriate development on those lands,” Palmer said.

READ MORE: What is your favourite bike trail? Vote in the 2021 Best of Revelstoke awards

Director of development services, Marianne Wade, said protecting the Jordan River will take at least another year as a Natural Asset Plan is first needed as well as an Official Community Plan update. She also anticipates an update to the Zoning Bylaw, which might include the creation of an environmentally sensitive designation, could also be used to protect the area.

However, when it comes to Crown Land, the province has the final say, no matter what the city does.

Palmer clarified his request, saying he didn’t expect the land to be protected in the next two weeks, but rather wanted a public report outlining how city staff plan to get it done.

Adding that Wade gave many of the answers he hoped to see in the upcoming report, in response to his motion.

“We’ve had well over a year to deal with these lands, the community had loudly stated that this is very very important and so it is time to get very, very concrete timelines how we are going to accomplish this,” he said.

Protecting the Jordan River was brought front of mind in 2019 after a crown land application was submitted to develop a gravel pit in the area.

READ MORE: ‘This river is a treasure’-Revelstoke resident opposes gravel pit proposal near Jordan River

The province later approved a two-year investigative license for the area, despite ongoing public backlash as well as a negative referral from the city.

A requirement of the applicant, Jake-Jay Construction, was to hold a public information meeting, which packed one of the small meeting rooms at the community centre on Jan. 28, 2020.

READ MORE: Backlash continues as proposed gravel pit near Revelstoke granted temporary licence

In March of 2020, city council voted to prioritize the Columbia Park and Westside neighbourhood plan in their ongoing Official Community Plan update, in order to address concerns about the proposed gravel pit.

Mayor Gary Sulz suggested Palmer amend his motion to allow more time for staff to prepare the report, however, the newly elected councillor stood his ground. The next council meeting is scheduled April 13.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

municipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak
Next story
B.C.’s female salmon dying 2 times the rate of males: study

Just Posted

A view of the Jordan River from the trail in the area, during the summer. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke councillor demands update on protection of the Jordan River

City staff will present an update at the April 13 council meeting

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

Revelstoke has received funds from the Columbia Basin Trust for community gardens, the food recovery program and the gleaning project. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)
Local food production projects receive funding from CBT

Revelstoke’s Community Connections, LFI and Bear Aware Society got money

(Pixabay)
Crisis lines in Interior reached record number of calls in 2020: report

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

Revelstoke RCMP pulled over a van east of the city on Highway 1 on March 17 and discovered $15,000 in illegal tobacco in the back seat. (RCMP photo)
Revelstoke RCMP discover $15K of contraband tobacco in speeding Albertan van

The Albertan driver has an upcoming court date

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
B.C.’s female salmon dying 2 times the rate of males: study

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to ease their migration journey

The Salmon Arm RCMP seize hundreds of grams of drugs in a raid in Sorrento on March 20, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Guns, drugs and cash seized in Shuswap police raid

Police seize hundreds of grams of Fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs.

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17. Two people have been charged in (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

Most Read