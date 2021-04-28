(File)

Revelstoke COVID-19 cases continue to trend down; 56% of community vaccinated

Data from April 18 to 24

New COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke continue to drop.

Between April 18 to 24, there were seven new cases of the virus in our region, according to the BC Centre of Disease Control.

The week prior there were 11.

READ MORE: As Revelstoke vaccinates, local COVID-19 numbers drop

As a mass vaccination clinic for COVID-19 inoculations have been in place for Revelstoke for almost a month, approximately 56 per cent of the community’s total population have been vaccinated. Less than one per cent of local residents have both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of people getting vaccinated in Revelstoke has slowed in recent days as the clinic has many free appointments.

However, as only adults above the age of 18 are currently permitted to getting vaccinated, approximately 67 per cent of those eligible in Revelstoke have been inoculated.

Regardless, cases of COVID-19 have increased in some surrounding communities, such as Golden. The town reported 15 new cases, making it one of the highest per capita in the Interior Health region.

Arrow Lakes, including Nakusp reported five cases. That area has not reported a single case for months, bringing their total to eight since the pandemic started.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

B.C. had its largest number of COVID-19 patients in hospital Wednesday (April 28) with 515 people in acute care facilities, of which 171 of them are in intensive care units.

The province reported another 841 new cases on April 28.

Coronavirus

