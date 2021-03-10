Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke COVID-19 cases increase slightly to 3

Data from Feb. 28 to March 6

New COVID-19 cases increased slightly in Revelstoke.

From Feb. 28 to March 6, there were three confirmed cases in the region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The week prior there was only one case.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, were confirmed in B.C. on Wednesday (March 10). While 355,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the province, that number is expected to rise quickly as community vaccination clinics for elderly people open in many communities on March 15, including Revelstoke.

Supplies of the third vaccine for COVID-19 (AstraZeneca) have begun arriving in B.C. this week.

