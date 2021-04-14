Revelstoke COVID-19 cases slightly lower

New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke have dipped recently.

Between April 4 to 10, there were 21 new cases for our region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The week prior there were 25 cases.

While Revelstoke has had one of the highest rates for the virus in the province, all residents above the age of 18 can get a vaccine.

READ MORE: All Revelstoke residents can now book a COVID-19 vaccine

As of April 13, almost 3,000 people in the community have gotten their first dose, which is approximately 40 per cent of Revelstoke’s population.

To make an appointment for an inoculation, call 1-833-838-2323. It operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Province-wide, the daily COVID-19 count jumped by 1,168 new positive tests Wednesday (April 14), with 397 people in hospital and 120 people in intensive care with conditions related to COVID-19.

Coronavirus