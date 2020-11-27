Revelstoke positive COVID cases grows to 29

Interior Health announced a cluster in the community on Nov. 26

Follow public health recommendations, says Interior Health as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Revelstoke. (Image courtesy CDC)

As of Nov. 27, there are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke.

“Cases at this time have an average age in the low 30s,” reads a news release from Interior Health. “Additional cases are not unexpected as the public health investigation continues.”

They are recommending residents stick with public health direction, such as wearing a mask in public places, and respect health orders that are in place, such as avoiding non-essential travel.

“Cases in local business and industry will reflect broader cases in the community,” the news release says. “At this time, we have no public exposure notifications or outbreaks.”

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings

Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID (see below)

Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot

Wash your hands often

Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-877-740-7747.

Tests are available for people with cold, influenza, or COVID-19-like symptoms, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Body aches (muscles and joints aching)

Diarrhea

Headache

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Prior to Nov. 1, there were only three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke since January. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 12 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 22 cases on Nov. 26.

