Revelstoke Credit Union announces Community Giving funding

RCU has increased the amount of funds available through the program this year

Revelstoke Credit Union (RCU) has released details for this year’s Community Giving Program, which provides funding for local groups and non-profit organizations to help with community initiatives and projects.

RCU has increased the amount of funds available through the Community Giving program this year to $150,000, up $25,000 from last year.

Funding is reinvested into the community through smaller-scale initiatives for non-profits and community projects that can be utilized for generations.

The Community Giving Program allows RCU to share a portion of its profit from the previous fiscal year with the community.

According to their press release, RCU has given more than $7 million to the community since 2000, and $200,000 in Member Rewards will be paid to RCU members on February 17, 2023.

More information and application forms for Community Giving are available at RCU and online at revcu.com or contact Erin Russell, Executive Assistant, at erin.russell@revcu.com.

READ MORE: February snow measurements below normal for much of B.C.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies stumble against rivals in last week of regular season

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke